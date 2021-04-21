﻿Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay to open restaurant in Orlando later this year

Florida



ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH/WFLA) – Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay announced Tuesday that he will be opening a restaurant in Orlando.

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips is coming to Orlando’s ICON Park later this year and is slated to open in August.

The restaurant will seat more than 30 guests with indoor and counter seating, with additional outdoor patio seating that overlooks ICON Park’s observation wheel.

“It was a real tradition for me growing up, so I’m excited to bring that nostalgia from my youth to Orlando, for all the residents that call the City Beautiful home and the millions of tourists that visit each year,” said Ramsay.

The restaurant is described as a fast-casual British-style eatery with fish and chips being the standout menu item.

The restaurant will create over 30 jobs and is currently hiring for all full-time and part-time positions. Interested applicants should email their resumes to jobs@grna.com.

April 24 2021 08:00 am

