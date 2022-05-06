TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 100-year-old World War II veteran nurse took to the skies to do something that has always been on her bucket list — skydiving.

Raymonde Sullivan celebrated her 100th trip around the sun by skydiving over the Florida coast. Video of the jump showed the veteran nurse twist and turn as she fell safely back to Earth with a professional skydiver.

Sullivan said she was determined to make the leap of faith ever since she floated the idea to her friends two years prior.

After her successful landing, Sullivan called the experience “scary.”

“I’ve done a lot of things in 100 years,” Sullivan was quoted as saying. “So I thought I must do it while I can.”