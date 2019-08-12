Live Now
Florida woman dies 2 weeks after lightning strike

WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 20-year-old woman has died two weeks after being struck by lightning while repairing a roof in Florida.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that Romelia Ramirez died of her injuries on Friday. She and five male co-workers were struck by lightning on July 30.

Officials say Ramirez was standing near an air conditioning unit when she took a direct hit from the lightning, which knocked her to the ground from the top of a two-story townhouse. Another worker was knocked from a ladder and hit his head. He survived his injuries. The four other workers were treated at the scene or at a hospital and sent home.

