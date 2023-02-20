TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 35-year-old Florida woman landed behind bars after authorities said she abandoned seven puppies in a bush near an animal shelter in Marion County.

Marion County deputies were first called to the Humane Society of Marion County on Northwest 14th Road to investigate an animal cruelty report.

There, they learned that Geneva Honor, 35, of Ocala, drove to the shelter and threw seven puppies from her trunk into nearby bushes. She then left the area, abandoning the animals, deputies said.

After speaking with Honor, deputies said she admitted to abandoning the animals saying she was “tired of the puppies and wanted them gone.”

She was arrested on 16 charges, including abandonment of animals, possession of marijuana, and others. Her bond was set at $16,000.