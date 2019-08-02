Florida woman allegedly threw Chihuahua over animal shelter’s fence

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – A woman is being charged with aggravated animal abuse after tossing a small dog over a fence into an animal shelter, deputies said.

Authorities said Danielle Carreon called the Lake County Communications Center to say she was homeless and had a dog that she could not take care of.

Carreon told the communication center that she was at the animal shelter and needed someone to get the dog from her.

The operator told Carreon that the animal shelter would open at 8 a.m. and she could then turn in the dog.

At 7 p.m., an animal enforcement officer called Carreon inquiring about the dog. Authorities said Carreon originally said she found a home for it and that it no longer needed to be turned in.

When the officer went to the shelter after the call, she saw a small dog with a severe limp escaping from the fence around the animal shelter.

When the officer called Carreon back, she said the communications center told her to throw the dog over the fence, which is around 6 feet tall, into the animal shelter, according to an arrest report.

Animal enforcement was able to catch the dog, which officials said may need surgery to its back legs.

When Carreon was arrested, authorities said she attempted to make excuses about why the dog was injured.

Carreon was taken to Lake County Jail.

