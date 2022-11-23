GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Gainesville woman has been arrested after being accused of attacking a couple and then battering an Alachua County deputy.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Asia Delaine, 25, was arrested on Monday after being accused of attacking a couple and battering an Alachua County deputy.

Deputies said that Delaine began yelling at the victim and his wife while they were at their home on Southwest 45th Place on Sunday.

Once the couple walked away from her and go into their car, Delaine threw a bottle at the vehicle and dumped barbeque sauce on it. According to officials, Delaine opened the passenger door and began to hit the victim.

When deputies returned to the scene on Monday to arrest Delaine, she tried to run away. Deputies tried to grab her leg, but she kicked a door closed on a deputies hands and jumped out of a second-story window.

WCJB said Delaine is charged with battery on an officer, resisting officers with violence, and burglary with battery among other charges.