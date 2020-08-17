Florida wildlife refuge welcomes 4 endangered Grevy’s zebras

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida wildlife refuge has welcomed four new endangered zebra foals this summer.

The infants—three males and one female— are Grevy’s zebras, the world’s most endangered zebra species. They were born in June and July, White Oak Conservation said in a press release Monday.

The four foals— who are yet to be named —are expected to stick close to their mothers until a younger sibling is born, usually a year and half later, according to the refuge.

White Oak welcomed its first set of Grevy’s Zebras in 1977, but none were born there until 1980.

Grevy’s zebras are endangered and considered the most threatened of the three zebra species. Only about 2,000 adults remain in the wild, according to IUCN Red List.

“The Grevy’s zebra is near extinction because of severe habitat loss,” said Mark Walter, philanthropist and owner of White Oak Conservation. “We simply must preserve more wild spaces around the world. Until then, we’ll work to build a backup population of this zebra to hedge against its extinction.”

White Oak Conservation is located just north of Jacksonville. More information on Grevy’s zebras and the refuge is available on its website.

LATEST STORIES: