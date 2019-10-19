Florida unemployment rate drops to 3.2%

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s unemployment rate is 3.2%, or 0.3 percentage points below the national rate.
The state released figures Friday that show unemployment in September dropping slightly below the 3.3% rate in August.
There were 336,000 unemployed Floridians out of a workforce of 10.4 million people. The state added 11,100 jobs in September.
Monroe County had the lowest unemployment rate at 2%, followed by Okaloosa County at 2.3% and St. Johns County at 2.4%.
Hendry County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.1%, followed by Hardee County at 5.6% and Citrus and Highlands counties at 4.3%.
