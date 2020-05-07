Florida teen wanted for stabbing younger brother to death, injuring dad

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida teenager is accused of stabbing his 14-year-old brother to death and injuring his father at their home in Islamorada, authorities said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Daniel Weisberger, 17, who fled his home Thursday morning after allegedly stabbing his younger brother and 43-year-old father.

His brother died at the scene, and his father was airlifted to an area hospital after running to a neighbor’s home for help.

No other people were inside the residence when the incident occurred.

Weisberger is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding Weisberger’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

LATEST STORIES: