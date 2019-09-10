Florida teen stole her parents money, targeted them in murder-for-hire plot, deputies say

UMATILLA, Fla. (WESH)—A Lake County teenager has been arrested after deputies said she stole money from her parents and then tried to hire two different people to kill them.

Officials with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Alyssa Hatcher, 17, stole her parents debit card and withdrew money that she then used to pay people she wanted to kill her parents.

Deputies said they were first contacted by a juvenile who told them Hatcher had given her friend “a lot of money” to find someone to commit the murders.

Hatcher’s boyfriend told investigators that he’d seen her Monday morning and she told him that she wanted to kill her parents.

When investigators tracked down Hatcher, she admitted that she’d paid one person $400 to kill her parents and then gave another person $900 because the first person she paid did not carry the act out, an arrest affidavit said.

Deputies said the Hatcher is being charged with criminal solicitation of murder.

