Florida teen says Uber driver tried to kidnap her, took her to hotel near airport

(CNN Newsource) – An Uber ride took a terrifying turn for a teen girl in Miami.

Alex Guerrero told WSVN she requested an Uber to pick her up at home and take her to a nearby gym on Friday afternoon and quickly realized something was wrong.

“We started going the wrong way and I started to realize, and when I said anything in the Uber, he wouldnt answer me or even look back at me. And then once we got on the highway I started freaking out,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero said she started texting her sister Ashley to send her their location.

“I actually ended up in Hialeah, which is from like 30 minutes away from here… and my doors were on child lock, so I couldnt open them,” Guerrero recalled.

She said the driver took her to an alleyway near some apartments and pulled up to two other men and started speaking in a language she didn’t recognize.

“And then one of them asked me if they could see my phone. And I just kind of pretended that I was on the phone with my sister.”

Guerrero said the men asked if she wanted to stay with them and wait for her sister.

“I was like no, its fine i dont want to cause i didnt know what was going on or if they knew each other,” she recalled.

Then the Uber took her to the Miami Princess Hotel, which is near the Miami International Airport.

“I saw another man with money in his hand and he came close to the car and then the driver got out and he opened my door for me and asked me to go with him and I was like no, I dont really want to.”

Guerrero said she realized the door had been unlocked and ran into the hotel to ask for help. The driver followed her inside, but eventually left, she said.

“What has been reported is deeply alarming. The driver’s access to the app has been removed and we are looking into the matter,” an Uber spokeswoman said in a statement to WSVN.

“I dont feel like its safe anymore. I would suggest if you have to be in contact with someone from the moment you get in the car,” Guerrero said.

