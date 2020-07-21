Florida teachers union president: ‘We don’t want to be the petri dish for America’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The president of Florida’s largest teacher’s union says they won’t be able to do their jobs until the state has a better handle on the coronavirus crisis.

Florida Education Association President Fedrick Ingram appeared on the Today Show Tuesday morning after the union filed a lawsuit to block schools from reopening next month.

The lawsuit seeks to overturn a statewide mandate for all schools to return to the classroom in August, but does not seek to overturn any local reopening plans. The suit names multiple educators who are at risk for serious complications with COVID-19.

“We have over 23,000 children that have been tested and tested positive for coronavirus—that is not an insignificant number—with a positivity rate of 13.4 percent.” Ingram said. “Any sensible person would tell you that we’ve got to get the positivity rate down, and we don’t know what the fallout is going to be when you start to cram hundreds of thousands of children in our schools.”

“We don’t to be the petri dish for America, in fact, we need a survival kit, we need our state government to step up and lead in these issues,” Ingram continued.

On Tuesday, Florida recorded another 100-plus coronavirus-related deaths and 517 new hospitalizations, a daily record. Nearly 370,000 people in Florida have contracted the virus and more than 5,200 have died since the outbreak began.

“We need to get this under control, we don’t need to hoist this as a problem for our schools,” Ingram said. “It’s nonsensical to think that we’re ready to open brick and mortar and do in-person teaching in just two weeks.”

Governor Ron DeSantis has emphasized that it will be up to parents to decide whether to send their children back to schools or have them learn online. Ingram was not fully on board with giving them those options.

“The commissioner and the governor gave our community at large a choice, to go to the beaches, to be reckless at bars, to be reckless at restaurants. We cannot simply get this wrong in our public schools,” Ingram said. “Given the circumstances right now, life or death, we don’t have personal protection equipment, we have no education as it relates to how to social distance, in fact, our schools were built for social interaction, not social distancing.”‘

“We simply cannot get the job done under duress, and we should not be fearing for our own lives going back into a school building,” he continued.

Ingram said the union has received hundreds of emails from teachers uncertain about their future, saying they might retire, change professions or skip work until they can feel safe.

“Last year, this same time, we started school in the state of Florida with over 3,000 classrooms that did not have a certified teacher,” Ingram said. “This year, we expect that number to be much, much larger, and that’s unfortunate, because we simply don’t have a plan, and we underfund our public schools, and we go at it alone, and unfortunately, our governor is okay with us being the petri dish for America.”

The union’s petition to delay school reopening has collected more than 20,000 signatures.

