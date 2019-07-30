Florida surfer gets bitten by shark, hits the bar instead of hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT/WFLA) – A professional surfer survived a scary shark attack on Jacksonville Beach on Saturday, WJXT reported.

A blurry video shows Frank O’Rourke briefly struggling with the shark in the water.

“He was right there behind the wave and boom thats when he got hit and you can see the sharks tail splashing- it like, knocked him off his board,” said R.J. Berger, O’Rourke’s friend and an eyewitness at the scene.

“Shark comes out of the water and grabs onto my arm, right by my elbow. Kinda tugs a little bit and thrashes,” O’Rourke later told ABC News. “I guess it tasted me and was like, ‘Nope.’”

“It was kind of panic, like, ‘Did that just happen?’” Berger told WJXT. “It kind of took him a couple seconds to gather himself and realize, like, ‘Wow, I just got bit by a shark.’ And then we all went into the beach.”

Berger said O’Rourke was treated by a lifeguard, but opted not to go to the hospital, even though he thought his friend could use a stitch or two.

“He immediately went to a bar because he was like hey I got bit by a shark and people were like, I’ll buy you drinks. so he hung out at the pier,” Berger recalled.

Jacksonville pier officials said shark attacks are rare in the area. O’Rourke said he plans to get back into the water soon.

“I’m very lucky that I still have an arm,” O’Rourke told The Florida Times Union. “You can see the jawline, like where the jawline is of the shark … There’s still blood on my surfboard.”

“You’re more likely to get struck by lightning than killed by a shark,” he added. “I’m going to buy a lottery ticket!”

LATEST STORIES: