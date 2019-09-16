Florida sun makes waxing your car more difficult

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Trying to get your car squeaky clean in the Florida sun is easier said than done, thanks to our hot climate.

That’s why the experts at Consumer Reports say you should first start by washing and drying your car.

“Then apply a coat of wax to the dried, cool surface. Don’t work in direct sunlight because heat can make the wax spread unevenly and clump,” said Mike Monticello, Consumer Reports Autos Editor. “Apply the wax in a circular motion, then let it dry and remove it with a microfiber cloth, also in a circular motion.”

If you plan on visiting a drive-through carwash, you might want to look for a brushless one and possibly avoid the spray-on wax treatments.

“Spray-on treatments at car washes give more of a cosmetic gloss whereas hand waxing puts on a protective coat that can last for several months,” said Monticello.

However you get the job done, waxing your car on a regular bases can protect the paint from scratches, tree sap and bird droppings.

