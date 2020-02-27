Florida Strawberry Festival brings longtime traditions, new treats to Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a berry good day in Plant City as the annual Florida Strawberry Festival begins with longtime traditions and new treats.

The Florida Strawberry Festival is held each year to celebrate the strawberry harvest in Eastern Hillsborough County.

One of the most important parts of the festival is of course, the food!

Various vendors will be selling fresh strawberries, strawberry milkshakes, strawberry hamburgers, strawberry peanut brittle, strawberry pizza, strawberry fudge and so much more.

Over 24 headline entertainment artists perform every year on the Wish Farms Soundstage and comprise one of the most popular attractions at the event.

This year’s headlining acts include big names such as Patti LaBelle, Reba McEntire, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rascal Flatts, Chubby Checker & the Wildcats, Neal McCoy and Rascal Flatts.

CLICK HERE to check out our full schedule of headlining entertainment for the Strawberry Festival.

More than 500,000 visitors are expected to attend the 11-day festival.

The Florida Strawberry Festival is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from February 27 through March 8 and is located at 303 Lemon Street in Plant City.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages six to 12 and free for children ages five and under. Discount admission tickets are available through the end of the festival at select Publix Super Market locations.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Florida Strawberry Festival.