TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida State Fair is quickly approaching and organizers are looking to fill nearly 300 open job positions.

According to a press release, several positions are open including:

Admissions

Midway Cashiers

Ticket Scanners

Guest Service Representatives

Sign Shop Technicians

Docents

Volunteers and more

Each fairground position starts at $14 an hour. Applicants applying for paid positions must be 18 years or older and volunteers for the fair must be 16 years or older.

The 2023 Florida State Fair will begin on Feb. 9 and end on Feb 20, all positions require on-site presence for all 12 days of the fair.

For anyone wanting to apply, applications can be found here.