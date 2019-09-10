Florida shipping 10 tractor trucks of water to Bahamas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is sending enough bottled water to fill 10 tractor trailer trucks to the Bahamas as the islands recover from Hurricane Dorian.

DeSantis made the announcement Tuesday in a press conference. He said Florida Power & Light is also contributing nine truckloads of water to the effort, and that overall, the state is helping coordinate $11 million worth of cash, supplies and services.

DeSantis said the water will come from the state’s stockpile for its own hurricane relief, but that Florida should be able to meet its needs should a hurricane hit the state this season.

At least 50 people have died in the Bahamas after the slow-moving, Category 5 hurricane stuck the islands. Thousands of people have been left homeless.

