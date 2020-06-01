Florida sheriff, police chief take a knee, pray with protesters

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As violent demonstrations erupted across the country over the weekend, officials set a peaceful tone for protests in Orlando by taking a knee in solidarity with protesters.

A photo shared on social media by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows Sheriff John Mina and Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon taking a knee and praying with protesters.

According to WOFL, Rolon urged protesters to do their part “to make sure make sure no one tarnishes what you’re trying to do, tarnishes the reputation of our community,” referring to looters trying to take advantage of the situation.

Sheriff Mina asked protesters to gather peacefully and get out their frustrations.

“We get it, we get it, man. We’re hurting. What happened in Minneapolis was wrong, man. That was dead wrong,” Mina said.

Powerful moment in Orlando – @SheriffMina and @OrlandoPDChief kneel in prayer with protestors this weekend pic.twitter.com/LKbvy0bx36 — Ryan Elijah (@ryanelijah) June 1, 2020

“We share the grief in the killing of #GeorgeFloyd. We need to use these opportunities to come together & talk about these issues,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the post on Twitter.

