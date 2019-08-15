Florida sees record number of visitors first half of 2019, DeSantis announces

Florida saw an all-time record number of visitors for the first half of the year in 2019, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday.
DeSantis said Florida welcomed 68.9 million travelers from January through June this year, the highest number of visitors during any six month period in Florida history.
“Revenue generated by visitors to our state has allowed us to invest in priorities like environmental protection, transportation, and education,” DeSantis tweeted.
The record number of tourists is a 5.6 percent increase over the same time period in 2018 and includes 61.2 million domestic visitors, 5.2 million overseas visitors, and 2.4 million Canadian visitors.
