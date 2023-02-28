MOUNT DORA, Fla. (WFLA) – The state of Florida has filed that they intend to seek the death penalty against the woman accused of killing an elderly couple in Mount Dora earlier this year.

According to NBC Affiliate WESH, the court filing was submitted last week.

Vickie Williams, 50, has already been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of grand theft.

Investigators believe Williams killed Daryl, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80, in their home on New Year’s Eve.

Williams was later arrested in Georgia when she was allegedly driving the couple’s car.

The outlet stated that the 50-year-old remains in jail where she is being held on no bond.