PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida seafood company says someone stole 17,000 oysters.

Pensacola Bay Oyster Co. posted photos on Instagram of more than 35 empty bags that were tossed into a wooded area along the beach in East Bay on Tuesday. They’re offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the theft.

The company said it’s a “disappointment to find out someone would take it upon themselves to loot oysters.”

They asked customers to be patient as they work with police to solve the crime.