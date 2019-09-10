Florida school finds stowaway in student’s backpack⁠—bearded dragon

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND – MAY 29: A Bearded Dragon looks up in its tank at the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) reptile rescue centre on May 29, 2015 in Brighton, England. The RSPCA collected 1,853 reptiles last year, an increase of seven percent from 2013. The RSPCA is the worlds’ largest and oldest animal welfare charity, it was established in 1824 and celebrated its 190th anniversary last year. A suffering animal is brought into RSPCA care every four minutes and the RSPCA took more than a million calls to its cruelty line last year. The RSPCA has 16 centres and 166 independently run branches. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — It would have made for a very interesting show and tell but this little creature didn’t even make it out of its backpack into a Florida classroom.

Bay County School District officials say they found a bearded dragon in a middle school student’s backpack on Monday.

In a Facebook post, the school said they found the stowaway in a fancy designer backpack and put him in a box until an adult could take him home. The school reminded parents to please check their children’s backpacks before sending them out the door so they don’t have any more Jangos at school.

The student said they brought Jango to school because they didn’t want him to be sad home alone all day.

