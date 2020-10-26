Florida ranks among the top 10 most powerful voter states

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida is among the most powerful states in terms of voting, according to a new study from WalletHub.

In the study, researchers gathered the “win probabilities” calculated by fivethirtyeight.com and graded each state election on a 100-point scale, with 100 points being awarded to the states with a 50 percent chance of swinging either Red or Blue (50-50) and 0 points to the states with zero chance of one party determining the election (100-0).

The win probability score was then multiplied by the number of electors of a given state and divided the product by the state’s population aged 18 and older. WalletHub multiplied the result by 1,000,000 in order to calculate the Presidential Election Voter Power Score for that state.

Florida landed at No. 8 on the list of most powerful presidential voter states.

Florida has a population of 21.5 million, with a record of more than 14 million of them registered to vote, according to data from the Florida Division of Elections.

Those 14 million registered voters will decide which candidate will receive the state’s 29 electoral votes up for grabs this year.

Registered voters have turned out to early voting polls in droves so far this year.

Additional data from the Division of Elections shows that nearly 4 million Floridians have already submitted their ballot through the mail while are than 2 million Floridians have already voted by mail.

Voters in Florida also beat out most other states when it comes to campaign fundraising.

Of the $10.8 billion expected to be raised by election day, More than $351 million has been raised in Florida— the fourth highest amount in the country.

Florida has held onto it’s status as a swing state with notoriously close calls in it’s elections, and according to recent polls, 2020 isn’t expected to be any different.

A recent NewsNation/Emerson College poll gave Biden an Edge among Florida voters, but not by much. Joe Biden had 50% of the votes of Florida respondents, while President Trump had more than 47%.

