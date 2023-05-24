TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Calling all python hunters. Florida is now accepting applicants for its annual python challenge and prize money is up for grabs.

The state holds the competition to remove the invasive Burmese python from the Everglades. The species is not native to Florida and negatively impacts the ecosystem and native species.

Anyone can participate in the challenge, however, it does cost $25 to register. Participants can compete for more than $30,000 in total prize money. The person who captures the most pythons will win $10,000.

The competition will start at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 4 and end at 5 p.m. on Aug. 13.

Last year, 231 pythons were removed from South Florida during the competition. Nearly 1,000 people from 32 states, Canada and Latvia participated in the challenge.

Matthew Concepcion won last year’s challenge, removing a total of 28 pythons for the $10,000 ultimate grand prize, courtesy of the Bergeron Everglades Foundation.

To register, visit the Florida python challenges website.