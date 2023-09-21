TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida police officer rescued two swimmers who were caught in a rip current on Tuesday, according to the Flagler Beach Police Department.

Officer Dylan Coffman responded to the distressed swimmers who were in dangerous waters.

Flagler Beach Police Department

Photographer Brooke Qualls captured the moment Officer Coffman jumped in the water with life-saving gear to help.

Thankfully, the two swimmers were safely returned to shore uninjured.

“KUDOS Dylan on going above and beyond to make our City safe!,” the department said in a Facebook post.