TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida police officer rescued two swimmers who were caught in a rip current on Tuesday, according to the Flagler Beach Police Department.

Officer Dylan Coffman responded to the distressed swimmers who were in dangerous waters.

  • Flagler Beach Police Department
Photographer Brooke Qualls captured the moment Officer Coffman jumped in the water with life-saving gear to help.

Thankfully, the two swimmers were safely returned to shore uninjured.

“KUDOS Dylan on going above and beyond to make our City safe!,” the department said in a Facebook post.