Florida National Guard deployed across state on Election Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Cap News) -The Florida Secretary of State says all 6,000 precincts opened on time across Florida Tuesday morning with some added security.
The Secretary of State acknowledged the National Guard was on alert.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the Florida National Guard is activating a number of soldiers who will be available to assist the state, standing by to assist local law enforcement and their communities as needed,” said Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee.
Other states have also taken similar precautions.
