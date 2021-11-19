Florida murder suspect captured in Alabama, authorities say

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama authorities arrested a Florida murder suspect Houston County, Alabama, Wednesday morning, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

An alert was issued for John Patrick Guillebeau, 60, as a murder suspect on Nov. 14 from Santa Rosa County, Florida. Police said he is a suspect in the murder of Victor Trial, 67, at his home in Navarre last Sunday in Santa Rosa County, Florida.

Guillebeau was spotted on Highway 431 in a vehicle with a Georgia disabled veteran license plate.

Police captured him without incident and charged him with being a fugitive from justice.

Guillebeau was captured without incident after Alabama state troopers and other local law officials pulled him over.

As of the last update, Santa Rosa authorities were on the way to the Houston County Jail to take Guillebeau back to Florida, according to Alabama State Trooper Kendra McKinney.