TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A young Florida mother has died after undergoing plastic surgery.

The 26-year-old mother of two young children had traveled to from Hillsborough County to Best U Now cosmetic surgery center in Plantation for a breast implant and a Brazilian butt lift on Oct. 20, 2021.

According to NBC6, Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams’s mother, Latoshia Leggett flew in from California to be by her side.

The outlet reported that her mother asked how her daughter was doing every hours and they kept telling her “she’s OK, everything is fine.”

It wasn’t until all the other patients were discharged that Leggett began to worry. Then, she heard a siren.

“The ambulance pulled up. That’s when I said ‘excuse me, can somebody tell me what’s going on?'” Leggett told NBC6.

Leggett said that while her daughter was being transported to a nearby hospital, doctors and nurses politely grabbed her and told her that her daughter was dead.

NBC6 reported that the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office stated “the procedure was completed but [Jayla] never awoke from the anesthesia.”

However, upon further investigation, it was revealed that the designated physician for the surgery center, claimed they allowed a doctor who wasn’t qualified to administer the aesthesia to sedate Jayla.

The Florida Health Department filed administrative complaints against the surgery center licensed as Serenity Capital Investments LLC, the Best U Now and Dr. John Edward Nees.

It was reported that Dr. Millicent Muir, an OB-GYN administered the anesthesia. NBC6 wrote that Muir who is restricted from practicing the specialty for an unrelated complaint administered the anesthesia.

Jayla’s family told the outlet that nobody from the center has reached out to them as they try to heal from their loss and console her 5-and-2-year-old children.

“It’s hard ma’am, it’s hard,” Jayla’s mother told NBC6. “They ask if they can go to heaven to see their mom. They don’t understand.”

NBC6 said that neither the owners of the surgery center nor Dr. Nees have returned their request for comment.