Florida mom guilty of killing teen she accused of molesting daughter

(Photo: Colllier County Sheriff’s Office)

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman has been convicted of killing a teenager she accused of molesting her daughter.

The Naples Daily News reports 43-year-old Connie Serbu was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder. She faces a possible life sentence at a Jan. 3 hearing.

Authorities say Serbu and her brother, 29-year-old John Vargas, drove 18-year-old Xavier Sierra to an undeveloped area west of the Naples Airport in July 2016. Vargas was fatally wounded in a struggle for a gun, and Serbu managed to shoot Sierra in the chest.

Prosecutors say Serbu wanted to kill Sierra because her daughter had told a babysitter that Sierra had touched her five years earlier, when she was about 5 years old and he was 12 or 13.

