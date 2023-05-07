MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 14-year-old girl who disappeared in Miami.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is searching for 14-year-old Isabella Travieso after she was last seen in the area of the 10300 block of Southwest 48th Street, wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black and white Crocs.

According to police, Travieso is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 or call 911.