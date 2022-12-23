TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 13-year-old boy who disappeared in Gainesville.

The Gainesville Police Department is searching for Ian Stephens, a 5 feet 4 inches tall white male, weighing 120 pounds. Ian has brown hair in blue eyes.

Police said he was last seen in the 3000 block of Southwest 30th Terrace in Gainesville, wearing a dark gray shirt, black shorts and possibly black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Gainesville Police Department at 352-393-7500 or 911.