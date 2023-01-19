ORANGE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Save the Manatee Club shared joyous news after a Central Florida manatee, Estel, gave birth to twins earlier this month!

According to the club, it’s “extremely rare” for manatees to give birth to twins.

Save the Manatee Club shared on Facebook that both calves seemed to be doing well and that a baby shower is in the works for Blue Spring State Park manatee.

An Amazon Wishlist was set up so manatee lovers everywhere can “help Estel’s friends and cousins who are currently undergoing rehabilitation before being released back into the wild,” the club said.