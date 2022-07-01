ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tennessee man was arrested at a north Florida gas station on Thursday after police said he was driving a stolen car.

Action News Jax reported that Brett Lee Dixon, 29, pulled into Buc-ee’s while driving a green Jeep that was reported stolen out of Virginia. The passenger side window was broken and glass was littered over the floor of the car.

St. Johns County deputies contacted the Jeep’s owner, who told them that Dixon didn’t have permission to use his car.

Dixon originally gave a fake name while being booked into the St. Johns County jail, but a fingerprint scan revealed his real identity, on top of the fact that his Tennessee driver’s license was revoked. He was then charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, driving with a revoked license and giving false ID to law enforcement.