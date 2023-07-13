FILE – An Uber sign is displayed at the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Orlando man pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft through Uber.

According to court documents, 38-year-old Jesus Alejandro Millan Gomez used several fraudulent rideshare drivers’ accounts from stolen identities. He used multiple cellphones at the same time and a “spoofing” location application to manipulate his location to Uber.

Millan Gomez would receive instructions to pair trips together using the phones he controlled. Once a trip was active, he used a location app to deceive Uber into believing the service drove significantly further than the originally requested destination, which increased the fare.

The scheme defrauded the company of $232,994.87 in payments.

Millan Gomez is facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for wire fraud, and a mandatory two years for aggravated identity theft.