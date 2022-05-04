CASSELBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Casselberry man was arrested Wednesday after he reportedly trapped his girlfriend in a room they were renting at an apartment complex and tortured her for days.

According to WESH 2 News, 50-year-old Billy Atkins faces attempted murder, kidnapping and false imprisonment charges.

Neighbors called 911, according to WESH, after a naked woman broke out of the apartment and collapsed in the parking lot covered in blood.

WESH reported Atkins tied the woman to the bed at times and beat her with a baseball bat.

“The information that she gave is that for some unknown reason he had untied her in preparation for doing something and at that moment she was able to break free and escape out the door,” Casselberry Police Deputy Chief Derrick Becton told WESH.

Atkins reportedly ran when the woman freed herself. He was arrested in Sanford.