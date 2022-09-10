BUNNELL, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man will serve time in prison after putting laxatives in a 14-year-old boy’s medication.

According to a release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, they began investigating the incident as a possible child abuse case in Aug. 2019. A mother accused Craig Allen Ripple, 57, of tampering with her teen’s nightly medication capsules and removing items belonging to the boy and his sister, among other unusual behaviors.

The mother gave deputies a bottle of tampered medication and security footage showing Ripple taking things out of one of the children’s bedrooms. She told detectives she noticed something was off with the pills when she was giving the 14-year-old his nightly dose. He refused to take the medication, saying it tasted weird and made him sick.

After dismantling the capsules, she found several small pink pills, later identified as laxatives. Out of the 28 capsules provided to detectives, 11 had those pills in them.

Ripple at the time of his arrest (via Flagler County Sheriff’s Office)

“This is a very bizarre case and it takes a sick, twisted individual to administer laxatives to a child without his or his mother’s knowledge,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I hope the courts deal harshly with him and that this is a wake-up call that this behavior is dangerous and not tolerated. Thankfully, the victim was not significantly injured.”

Ripple admitted to tampering with the medication and was arrested in April 2020 on charges of child abuse and child neglect. He was sentenced to 14 months in a Florida state prison and 36 months of probation after he is released.

The sheriff’s office did not elaborate on what his relationship to the children or their mother was.