Florida man scared family, tried to forcibly enter car with children inside, sheriff’s office says

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — A family in Punta Gorda had a frightening experience when a man mumbling about God tried to force his way into their car, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office wrote on its blog that it got a call Saturday from a family that said a man named Christopher Kyle Holloway was staring at them at the end of their driveway, pacing and mumbling that God sent him to their home.

According to the post, the family, fearing for their safety, tried to get in their car and locked to protect themselves.

The sheriff’s office said when one of the parents and two children got inside, Holloway then tried to force the front passenger door open by pulling on the handle,

“The victim was able to reverse out of the driveway and met with deputies down the road while the other victim stayed behind,” the sheriff’s office said.

Other deputies found the parent that stayed behind, who told authorities Holloway went into the home’s garage and started spraying the yard with weed killer before moving on to a home across the street.

The sheriff’s office said Holloway then approached deputies while on a bicycle. Deputies said his behavior was consistent with drug use.

After being medically cleared, Holloway was taken to the Charlotte County Jail on charges for burglary of an occupied conveyance unarmed, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed, and LARC petit theft 2nd degree 1st offence.

The sheriff’s office said it believes Holloway left his home the night before while under the influence of an illegal drug and wasn’t seen until the incident.