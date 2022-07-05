ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was charged with stealing Walt Disney World property after Orange County deputies say he claimed to be a security guard.

According to an Orlando Sentinel report, David Proudfoot, 44, admitted to stealing or tampering with Disney resort property on multiple occasions, including a statue of R2-D2 from Star Wars.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Proudfoot was found to be impersonating a security guard at Disney’s Swan Reserve Resort on May 31, after security spotted him wearing a high-visibility orange vest and pushing a cart down the street to the hotel.

According to an arrest report, Proudfoot told deputies he worked at the nearby Yacht Club Resort. He led investigators to a staff locker room, where deputies said he walked around aimlessly searching for his locker for a while, and failed to open a locker. Deputies then asked Proudfoot for his driver’s license, which showed a different name than the one he gave them.

Proudfoot later admitted to moving an arcade machine and a R2-D2 statue, estimated to be worth $6,000 to $10,000. He claimed he was not trying to steal the items; he was exposing weakness in resort safety and attempting to get a job with Disney security.

Proudfoot was booked into Orange County jail on charges of third-degree grand theft, tampering with a coin-operated machine, petty theft, burglary and scheming to defraud.

The May 31 incident was not Proudfoot’s first encounter with police on Disney property. Proudfoot admitted to breaking into at least 3 arcade machines at the Grand Floridian Resort, Boardwalk Resort and Wilderness Lodge, according to an Orange County police report.

A Walt Disney World investigator identified $730 worth of Disney merchandise recovered from Proudfoot’s home in a search warrant. The stolen items include a towel cabinet and custom lighting fixtures that were allegedly taken from Wilderness Lodge sometime between May 13 and 14.

He is also suspected of grand theft in an overnight incident at the Polynesian Resort on May 30 and 31.