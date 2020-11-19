Florida man killed by pack of wild dogs, authorities say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities suspect a pack of wild dogs killed a Florida man who was found dead on the side of a road in Jackson County, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

The body of Donald Ray Allen, 65, was found Wednesday in the Bascom area, not far from the Alabama line.

The Florida Highway Patrol and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the incident.

“Upon completing a thorough investigation, it was determined that the subject had been walking in the roadway when he suffered life-threatening injuries from an animal attack,” the sheriff’s office said. “The injuries are believed to have been caused by a pack of stray dogs roaming in the area.”

Authorities said Animal Control is setting up traps to capture the dogs. Those with information regarding the animals are asked to call detectives at 850-482-9624 or Animal Control at 850-718-0021.

