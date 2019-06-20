Florida man flees Buddha Temple half naked

HERNANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hernando man is behind bars after Kenneth City Police officials say he attempted to break into a Buddha Temple.

The Kenneth City Police Department says Jack Williams, 26, was seen at around 5:15 a.m. on June 19 on the roof of the Kenneth City Buddha Temple striking a glass bedroom window.

Detectives say Williams proceeded to remove his shorts and shoes and run from the temple once he was confronted by the monks.

Williams was later found in an apartment complex not far from the temple. Williams admitted to police that he climbed over a six-foot-high fence and climbed onto the second story of the temple’s roof to get inside one of the bedrooms.

Williams was charged with Loitering and Prowling.