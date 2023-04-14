TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man volunteering during the war in Ukraine has died.

Edward Wilton, an Army veteran from Marianna, Florida, was killed on April 7.

“My brother was very selfless,” Wilton’s half-brother told ABC News. “My brother was very honorable and traditional. He cared more about freedom for all than for his own safety. Edward was a true hero, and he will be missed until we see him again.”

Wilton’s family is now working to bring his body home for a funeral.

Wilton had been fighting in Ukraine for nearly a year.

Joshua Cropper said he fought with Wilton in Ukraine’s International Legion between April and early July 2022.

“He was so young but immensely brave. Fearless. We’d need three guys to do any task, he’s always going to have his hand up. He was as mature as anybody I’ve ever known,” Cropper told ABC News.