Florida man convicted of murder in shooting of 2 cousins during arcade robbery

JACKNSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been convicted of murder in the shooting deaths of his two cousins during a video arcade robbery.

The Florida Times-Union reports that 23-year-old Cecil Tramell Burney II was found guilty of first- and second-degree murder, plus two counts of armed robbery while wearing a hood or mask. He faces a life prison sentence.

Video surveillance showed Burney and his cousins walked carrying weapons into the arcade, but a security guard fired at them. As the men fled, 23-year-old Raymond Dixon was killed by the guard’s bullets. Prosecutors say the other cousin, 28-year-old Raheem Jaron Prather, was shot in the head by Burney.

A fourth man investigators say was the getaway driver is awaiting trial.

