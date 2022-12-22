PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man has been charged after a night of drinking with his buddy took a turn.

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance in the 10300 block of Oakhaven Drive around 7:46 p.m. on Wednesday.

When police arrived on the scene, they determined that Van Vui Duong, 56, of Pinellas Park had invited his friend over to his place for some drinks.

Authorities stated that while Duong and his friend were drinking alcoholic beverages, a verbal argument broke out that resulted in Duong stabbing his friend with a knife twice.

Police records showed that the fight broke out when Duong accused his friend of lying while telling a story about sending money to Vietnam. Duong began yelling at the victim and told him to leave.

As the victim entered the kitchen to leave, Duong grabbed a knife and followed him into the garage. According to police, Duong attacked the victim from behind, while he was leaving the residence.

A bystander that witnessed the incident separated the two, but Duong continued to attack the victim and stab him multiple times.

Duong punctured the victim’s lips and the left side of his sternum resulting in internal bleeding. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.

According to police, while the victim was being interviewed at the hospital, he said he believed Duong “was trying to kill him.”

Following the incident, Duong was arrested and charged with attempted murder in the second degree. His bond has been set at $150,000.