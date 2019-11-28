Florida man caught with gun in bag at upstate NY airport

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
guns generic_1524855427551.jpg-873703986.jpg

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Federal officials say a Florida man has been caught trying to go through security at an upstate New York airport with a loaded gun for the second time this month.

The man was arrested Wednesday at Syracuse Hancock International Airport after Transportation Security Administration officers spotted a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag. Officials say the same man was caught with a different loaded handgun on Nov. 6 at the airport in Ithaca.

Both times, he claimed he didn’t know he had his gun with him.

Officials say TSA has authority to assess penalties up to $13,000 for weapons violations.

The man’s name wasn’t released by TSA or Syracuse police.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss