OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man is back behind bars after being convicted of impersonating a police officer once again.

WESH reported that the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremy DeWitte Tuesday for violating his probation.

After pleading no contest and going to prison, DeWitte was released back in September.

According to the outlet, he was repeatedly arrested for impersonating an officer while working as a funeral escort for his company. WESH said that he would pull people over and yell at other drivers.

Officials stated that DeWitte was supposed to close his business and YouTube channel, but said he has yet to do so. He told the outlet that his account was hacked.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez said DeWitte was out of control, adding that he didn’t know if it was his personality or a power issue.