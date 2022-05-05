FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Flagler County man was arrested after reports said a video of him sexually abusing a child started to circulate at an elementary school.

WESH 2 News reported the video showed 21-year-old Dyllan Lemoine engaged in unlawful sexual acts with a 13-year-old girl at a park. Lemoine was 20 years old at the time the video was filmed.

Law enforcement started to investigate in May 2021 after the video made its way through an elementary school, according to WESH.

The Flagler County Sheriff told WESH it’s unknown if children at the school saw the video. It is also not known who filmed the video.

Lemoine was arrested on a lewd and lascivious battery with a victim over 12 and less than 16 charge. WESH reported he confessed to the crime.

He is being held at the Flagler County Jail on a $125,000 bond.