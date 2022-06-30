Jakari Webb, 19, is accused of shooting and killing a man who he claims spread rumors about his sexuality

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Daytona Beach man is accused of shooting and killing a man who he claimed spread rumors about his sexual orientation.

The Daytona Beach Police Department arrested Jakari D. Webb, 19, on Wednesday while serving a search warrant. Police said Webb is suspected of killing Telan K. Mann, 19, five days earlier.

Officers discovered Mann’s body just before 2 a.m. on June 23 after hearing gunshots in the area. Investigators charged Webb with first degree murder, as well as a probation violation and for resisting arrest after he unsuccessfully tried to run from SWAT and K-9 officers.

According to a press release from Daytona Beach police, Webb claimed he shot Mann because he believed Mann was spreading rumors about him being gay.

“Our homicide unit has been working this case non-stop since Telan was fatally shot. I commend them for a job well done and for providing Telan’s family some closure,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said about the arrest. “It doesn’t replace his life but I hope it does give his loved ones some measure of peace moving forward.”