CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man is behind bars after he was allegedly seen having sex with a dog.

The Clearwater Police Department stated that witnesses saw Chad Mason, 36, of Orlando engage in sexual intercourse with a dog in the 2600 block of McMullen Booth Road.

When Mason was confronted by someone at the apartment complex there, he ran from the scene and began to wreak havoc in the area.

Police stated that Mason entered the Northwood Presbyterian Church and knocked over a nativity display and broke several potted plants before fleeing into another neighborhood.

He then proceeded to destroy a mailbox before attempting to steal a car.

Following his arrest on Sunday, Clearwater police charged Mason with sexual activity involving animals, two counts of lewd or lascivious exhibition, two counts of exposure of sexual organs, criminal mischief, and criminal mischief to a place of worship.

According to officials, he is being held in Pinellas County Jail at this time.