TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Orange County arrested a man whom they said tried to take a child into his SUV Monday.

Deputies said Vinh Nguyen, 37, grabbed the child as he tried to lure them into his vehicle at 8 a.m.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that surveillance video showed Nguyen grab the child when the minor tried to cut through the drive-thru lane of the Fritanga La Nueva restaurant.

The child managed to escape and reported the attempted kidnapping when they got to school, according to deputies.

After posting video of Nguyen and his RAV4, the sheriff’s office identified him as the suspect when a citizen tipped deputies off.

Deputies are looking to see if there are any other victims. If you have information, call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.