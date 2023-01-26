TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman who recently moved to Tallahassee was greeted with a million-dollar top prize after playing the Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, 41-year-old Darlene Vazquez Sierra, of Tallahassee, claimed her $1 million top prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Vazquez Sierra told lottery officials her family had recently moved from the Orlando area to Tallahassee.

“We like Tallahassee so far, and this will definitely help in our search for a home!” Vazquez Sierra said.

According to the Florida Lottery, Vazquez Sierra bought her winning ticket from Star Food & Gas, located at 3601 Woodville Highway in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Vazquez Sierra’s odds of winning the $1 million jackpot were 1-in-2,051,370.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $1,000,000.00 1-in-2,051,370 10 4 6 $100,000.00 1-in-1,025,685 20 9 11 $10,000.00 1-in-45,586 450 197 253 $5,000.00 1-in-41,027 500 234 266 (Florida Lottery)

The overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.31.